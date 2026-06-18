Veem has expanded its virtual card programme to include stablecoin funding, giving eligible non-US businesses access to USD-denominated Visa virtual cards globally.

US-based Veem, a global payments platform, has announced the expansion of its Virtual Card programme and the addition of stablecoin support, enabling eligible businesses and beneficiaries outside the US to access USD-denominated virtual cards accepted at Visa merchants across more than 200 countries and territories. The expanded programme is supported by a collaboration with Rain, which provides card issuance and stablecoin-enabled payment infrastructure.

The launch brings together Veem's global payments infrastructure, fiat on-ramping capabilities, digital asset wallets, and card spending within a single platform.

Funding model and product capabilities

Eligible customers can fund their virtual card balances through Veem's global fiat on-ramping network, supported stablecoin balances held in a Veem Wallet, or other eligible funding sources. Users can receive eligible payments directly to card balances, track incoming funds in real time, and spend available funds immediately for business expenses, including software subscriptions, advertising, travel, vendor payments, and operating costs. Available funds can also be withdrawn, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and programme terms.

The stablecoin funding capability addresses a specific friction point for businesses operating outside the US: converting received funds into spendable USD without relying on multiple banking relationships or provider arrangements. By consolidating receipt, conversion, storage, and spending within one platform, Veem positions the product as a treasury simplification tool as well as a payments capability.

Market context

The expansion reflects growing demand among global businesses for a unified financial infrastructure that covers cross-border payments, digital asset wallets, and card spending within a single environment. For businesses in markets with limited access to USD banking infrastructure, stablecoin-funded virtual cards offer a route to USD-denominated spending power that bypasses traditional correspondent banking dependencies.

No figures on the number of eligible markets at launch beyond the Visa acceptance network or the volume of transactions anticipated through the programme have been disclosed.