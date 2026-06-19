Zug-based Range has raised USD 8.3 million in an oversubscribed Series A to grow its unified stablecoin and fiat compliance and treasury platform.

Switzerland-based Range has raised USD 8.3 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round, bringing total funding to USD 11 million. The round was backed by TX Ventures and SixThirty alongside crypto-native firms Maven 11 Capital and Onigiri Capital. Proceeds will fund the growth of Range's two core products, expansion of engineering and go-to-market teams, and extension of its integration coverage beyond the current 200-plus networks.

Range's clients include Circle, the Solana Foundation, Stellar, Squads, and Jupiter.

Platform capabilities

Range offers two products addressing distinct operational challenges for companies running both stablecoin and fiat operations. Unify is a real-time system of record that connects bank accounts, custodians, wallets, and exchanges into a single ledger, currently protecting more than USD 30 billion in customer assets across integrations with more than 10,000 banks, custodians, and wallets. Protect is a pre-execution control layer that screens on-chain transactions for sanctions, fraud, compliance violations, and internal policy breaches before they are executed.

Range states it tracks 99.41% of all stablecoin payments and tens of billions of dollars in monthly payment volumes.

Market context

The convergence of stablecoin and fiat payment rails is creating a specific operational challenge for finance teams: maintaining real-time visibility across both environments, screening transactions before execution, and remaining audit-ready across multiple rails simultaneously. Traditional treasury and compliance tools were designed for fiat-only environments and do not extend natively to on-chain activity, while crypto-native tools typically lack the fiat coverage required by institutions operating across both.

Range's unified approach addresses this gap, positioning itself as infrastructure for companies at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets as stablecoin adoption among institutional and enterprise clients accelerates.