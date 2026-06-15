Orbital has announced plans to establish a US presence in Miami to serve institutions building a stablecoin and multi-currency cross-border payment infrastructure.

UK-based Orbital, a payment orchestration platform spanning digital assets, stablecoins, and traditional payment rails, has announced plans to establish a US presence with Miami, Florida, as its base of operations. The expansion will be followed by the pursuit of relevant US regulatory approvals and money transmission licences, with dedicated in-market capabilities to be developed over time. Orbital expects to establish the key foundations of its US presence over the next 12 to 18 months.

According to the company’s data, Orbital currently processes around USD 12 billion in annualised volume across traditional currencies, stablecoins, and more than 80 currencies via a single platform, and has operated for more than eight years.

Market drivers and strategic focus

Two converging factors underpin the timing of the expansion. Orbital's international clients increasingly require deeper US connectivity, including access to onshore USD settlement infrastructure. Separately, the passage of the GENIUS Act has established a federal framework for US payment stablecoins, accelerating activity among financial institutions and payment businesses building stablecoin infrastructure.

Miami was selected for its role as a hub for cross-border payment flows, digital asset businesses, and companies serving Latin America - a region where Orbital already provides international payment coverage. The company's initial US focus will be B2B payment providers, payment service providers, cross-border payment and remittance businesses, and crypto and digital asset companies requiring regulated multi-currency infrastructure linking the US with the UK, Europe, and emerging markets.

Orbital's compliance credentials include SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA Trusted Cloud Provider status, and Cyber Essentials Plus certification across both traditional and stablecoin payment rails.

CEO Chris Mason noted that financial institutions and payment businesses are actively building stablecoin infrastructure and require a partner with global payment coverage to deploy it at scale, describing the US as the natural next step for the company following more than eight years of building its institutional-grade platform.