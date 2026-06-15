NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Ripple and Bitso expand stablecoin settlement in LATAM

SA

Sinziana Albu

15 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipstablecoinscross-border paymentscross-border ecommercecrypto
Countries:
Latin America

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