Yellow Card has selected Turnkey to provide embedded wallet infrastructure for its stablecoin payment rails across emerging markets.

The partnership combines Yellow Card's stablecoin rails with Turnkey's embedded wallet technology, aiming to remove the wallet-related friction that has historically slowed stablecoin adoption among end users.

Cross-border payments in emerging markets currently cost an average of 6.36% per transaction and can take several days to settle. Stablecoins, pegged to the US dollar, offer near-instant settlement and provide an alternative to the markups and delays associated with correspondent banking. However, using stablecoins has traditionally required end users to manage crypto wallets, seed phrases, private keys, and unfamiliar signing processes, which has limited adoption for payment use cases.

Embedded wallets to remove onboarding friction

Under the partnership, when a user signs up for an application built on Yellow Card's infrastructure, a wallet can be provisioned automatically in the background through Turnkey. Users and customers authenticate using familiar methods such as email, passkeys, or social login, without needing to interact with wallet setup processes directly.

Yellow Card continues to manage the stablecoin rails, including on- and off-ramps, cross-border routing, foreign exchange conversion, and compliance across its operating jurisdictions. Turnkey manages the wallet layer, covering key generation, secure signing within hardware-backed enclaves, and session management. According to the companies, this combination is intended to deliver a payment experience that feels familiar to end users while meeting the security and compliance requirements of the banks, fintechs, and enterprises that Yellow Card serves.

Implications for developers and the wider ecosystem

For developers building on Yellow Card's platform, Turnkey's infrastructure consolidates key management, authentication, signing, custody configuration, and policy controls into a single API. The companies state that this is intended to reduce the integration work required to build non-custodial wallet functionality, allowing development teams to focus on the broader product experience rather than separate wallet infrastructure components.

Following the partnership, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.