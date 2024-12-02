Circle Internet Group and Sasai Fintech have announced a collaboration to accelerate USDC adoption and expand digital financial infrastructure across Africa.

The partnership involves an affiliate of Circle working with Sasai Fintech to explore practical applications for USDC across the latter's enterprise and consumer payment services.

Sasai Fintech operates across multiple payment corridors on the continent, offering digital financial services that include business payments, cross-border transfers, remittance operator support, and mobile wallet solutions. The collaboration is intended to integrate USDC and Circle's onchain infrastructure into these platforms, with the stated aim of reducing costs, friction, and settlement times for Sasai's customers.

USDC is a fully reserved payment stablecoin issued through Circle's regulated affiliates and redeemable one-to-one for US dollars. It was also designed to support programmable payments and financial applications, making it a candidate for markets where volatility in local currencies and high remittance costs remain persistent challenges.

Stablecoin use across Africa has been growing, supported by mobile-first consumer behaviour, expanding intra-regional commerce, and broader digital economy development. The continent's relatively young and digitally active population, combined with a high proportion of unbanked or underbanked individuals, has made it a focus for dollar-denominated digital payment solutions.

Strategic context

Cassava Technologies represents a pan-African technology group with operations spanning connectivity, cloud, and fintech. Sasai Fintech's positioning across cross-border corridors aligns with a broader trend of stablecoin infrastructure being deployed in emerging markets where traditional correspondent banking is slow or costly.

For Circle, the African market represents an extension of its strategy to grow USDC usage in high-growth regions. The collaboration with Sasai Fintech signals an intent to embed its stablecoin infrastructure into existing regional fintech distribution rather than building from the ground up.

The two companies have indicated that they will explore how Circle's full-stack platform can support Sasai's operations, though no specific product launches, financial terms, or implementation timelines have been disclosed at this stage. Both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.