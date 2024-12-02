Circle Ventures has partnered with Crossmint to offer access to its USDC stablecoin, targeting both people and AI agents through new blockchain integrations.

The integration aims to expand the reach of USDC, Circle’s reserved and regulated stablecoin, across more blockchain rails. The partnership also intends to support payments for both people and autonomous AI agents, expecting to optimise future digital services and applications.

According to Crossmint, the collaboration with Circle establishes the groundwork for a financial era where money can move nearly instantly, with global access, and financial systems that are designed for both human and machine users.

By integrating Crossmint’s wallets and APIs with USDC’s infrastructure, the firms aim to optimise stablecoin adoption across various sectors. Some key points of the partnership are:

Crossmint’s tools are tailored for use in stablecoin onramps, payment orchestration, and agentic payments.

The initiative reflects a growing interest in how AI agents will use stablecoins to complete real-world tasks such as paying for a self-driving taxi or managing digital content automatically.

Crossmint expands to Tempo blockchain

As part of its expanding strategy, Crossmint announced a partnership with Tempo, a layer-1 blockchain focused on payments that Stripe and crypto investing firm Paradigm incubated. Tempo aimed to offer optimal infrastructure for stablecoin payments, further extending Crossmint’s reach into emerging blockchain ecosystems.

By integrating with Stripe’s reported USD 1.4 trillion in volume process for 2024 and Paradigm’s crypto network connection, this collaboration optimised Crossmint’s goal to build a multi-chain stablecoin ecosystem.

USDC statistics in 2025

This comes at a time when demand for digital assets is increasing. As of Q1 2025, USDC has a market cap of USD 32.4 billion, accounting for 27% of all stablecoin trading volume in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, USDC is supported in 195 countries and has recorded over 500 million USDC transactions on Ethereum alone.