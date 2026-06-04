Checkout.com has partnered with Fireblocks to offer stablecoin settlement to US enterprise merchants, enabling round-the-clock fund access outside traditional banking hours.

UK-based Checkout.com has announced a partnership with Fireblocks, an enterprise digital asset platform, to bring stablecoin settlement to US enterprise merchants. Eligible merchants will be able to receive settlement funds as stablecoins into their preferred stablecoin wallet through a payment rail operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The solution leverages Fireblocks' stablecoin conversion and payouts technology.

In addition, the partnership addresses a specific limitation of traditional banking settlement infrastructure: fixed operating hours, cut-off times, and multi-day settlement windows that constrain merchants' access to funds, particularly for cross-border transactions.

Operational benefits and strategic context

According to the official press release, for merchants, the primary benefit is improved liquidity access - the ability to receive funds with greater speed and predictability regardless of banking hours or international time zone constraints. Stablecoin settlement operates on blockchain rails that are not subject to the batch processing cycles and cut-off times that govern traditional correspondent banking, making funds available continuously rather than within defined settlement windows.