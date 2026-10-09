NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitpanda Enterprise, Fibank bring crypto investing to Bulgaria

CP

Claudia Pincovski

09 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
crypto investingcryptocrypto infrastructuremobile bankingtokenisation
Countries:
Europe

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