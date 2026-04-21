Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial wallet platform with over 90 million users globally, has announced the integration of Polymarket, a prediction market platform, into its decentralised interface.

According to the official press release, the integration enables users to browse and trade on real-world event markets, covering elections, macroeconomic developments, and sports outcomes, directly within the Bitget Wallet mobile application.

The mobile-first experience supports funding via Apple Pay and other payment methods, with gas abstraction enabling optimised transactions across major EVM chains and Solana. By combining Polymarket's liquidity with Bitget Wallet's existing user base and infrastructure, the integration is designed to reduce onboarding friction and broaden global access to prediction markets.

AI tools and market intelligence features

The integration introduces AI-powered sports event analysis, aggregating real-time data, historical performance metrics, and news signals into market insights. A smart money tracking module surfaces on-chain activity from high-performing wallet addresses, with ranked leaderboards and real-time alerts on notable trading activity. The two features aim to improve information transparency in markets where timing and data access are material to outcomes.

Prediction markets have grown significantly as a digital finance category. Industry research cited by the companies estimates that trading volume could grow more than 400% between 2024 and 2026. The integration also precedes planned collaborative initiatives around major global sports events throughout 2026, including the NBA Playoffs and Finals and the FIFA World Cup.

Commenting on the news, Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, noted that the integration makes AI-powered prediction market trading more accessible through a simplified mobile-first experience with smarter tools for fast-moving market developments. Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer of Polymarket, added that distribution has become as important as the underlying market itself as prediction markets evolve into core financial infrastructure.

The integration with Polymarket comes shortly after Bitget announced a product partnership with MuleRun to introduce a personal AI-powered trading assistant. The move merged Bitget's Agent Hub financial data ecosystem with MuleRun's always-on personal AI environment, allowing investors to access structured market analysis and build automated trading workflows via natural language interaction without requiring technical expertise.