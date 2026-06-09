Banking Circle and Bridge have partnered to support stablecoin-to-fiat conversion and cross-border payment flows across Europe, the US, and Australia.

Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure platform and a Stripe company, is using Banking Circle's regulated platform to enable businesses and developers to convert stablecoins into local currencies including EUR and GBP. Support for AUD is scheduled to go live in Q3 2025. In parallel, Bridge will use Banking Circle's infrastructure to send and receive USD globally via SWIFT.

In addition, the arrangement means that a business operating on a stablecoin balance can, for example, receive a payment from a customer in France in EUR or pay a contractor in the UK in GBP, without needing separate banking relationships in each market.

Infrastructure scope and local clearing access

Banking Circle's platform is built to give financial institutions and payments businesses access to local clearing and cross-border payment rails through a single regulated integration. In Australia, the infrastructure connects to the New Payments Platform (NPP), the country's real-time payments system, enabling faster fiat settlement in that market.

According to the official press release, the partnership combines Banking Circle's multi-currency accounts, local clearing network access, and cross-border payment capabilities with Bridge's stablecoin platform. The stated aim is to reduce the operational complexity businesses face when moving funds across borders, particularly those already using stablecoins as a core part of their treasury or payments flow.

Regulatory context and market backdrop

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in how stablecoin platforms are approaching global expansion: by integrating with regulated banking infrastructure rather than building parallel rails. As regulatory frameworks for digital assets continue to develop across the EU, the UK, and other jurisdictions, access to compliant, multi-currency banking infrastructure has become a practical requirement for stablecoin operators seeking to serve institutional and commercial clients.

Banking Circle holds a banking licence in Luxembourg and has positioned its platform as a wholesale banking layer for payments businesses, fintechs, and banks seeking to scale cross-border operations without building local banking relationships in each target market.

Bridge's integration with Banking Circle's infrastructure supports its continued geographic expansion, with the AUD rollout representing the platform's next step into the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the use of SWIFT for USD connectivity ensures compatibility with established correspondent banking channels alongside newer real-time payment systems.