Nuvion has joined Circle Payments Network to enable near-instant, stablecoin-powered cross-border settlements for businesses and fintechs.

The integration connects Nuvion's infrastructure to CPN's settlement rails, enabling the company to offer multi-currency payouts, 24/7 liquidity access, and API-powered settlement capabilities to its business and fintech clients. Payouts are processed in USDC, Circle's dollar-denominated stablecoin, with the aim of reducing the delays and friction typically associated with traditional cross-border transfers.

Expanding stablecoin infrastructure for global payments

According to the official press release, Nuvion's platform was designed to serve a range of client profiles, including digital content creators receiving payments across borders, businesses expanding into international markets, and high-volume marketplaces and platforms managing large payment flows. The CPN integration is intended to extend these capabilities across global corridors through programmable, near-instant settlement.

Circle Payments Network is positioned as infrastructure for compliant, stablecoin-based cross-border payments. Through the process of joining the network, Nuvion gains access to settlement connectivity that operates outside traditional banking hours, addressing a common constraint in international fund movement where cut-off times and correspondent banking chains introduce delays.

The broader context is significant. Stablecoin adoption in B2B and platform payments has accelerated in recent years, driven by demand for faster settlement, lower intermediary costs, and programmable money movement. In addition, regulatory frameworks governing stablecoin use in payments are also advancing across the US and EU, adding greater institutional certainty to infrastructure investments in this space.

For fintechs and platforms building on Nuvion's API layer, the CPN integration introduces compliant cross-border settlement without requiring direct relationships with stablecoin issuers or liquidity providers. The setup reduces operational complexity for companies processing international disbursements at scale.