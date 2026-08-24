Gemini and Apex Fintech Solutions have signed a letter of intent to expand crypto prediction markets across Apex's brokerage network.

Under the agreement, Gemini's subsidiary Gemini Titan would become the exclusive regulated venue for crypto event contracts distributed through Apex's futures commission merchant (FCM) to its brokerage clients. An FCM is a regulated entity that handles customer orders and funds for trading futures and other derivatives.

According to CoinDesk, under the planned arrangement, Gemini would provide execution and clearing services, allowing brokerages that use Apex's FCM to offer crypto-based event contracts without building their own connections to a prediction-market exchange. The tie-up would extend Gemini's reach into brokerage networks that would otherwise need to establish direct infrastructure to access this type of trading.

Prediction markets, which allow participants to take positions on the outcome of real-world events, have grown substantially over the past year. Monthly trading volume on platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket reached nearly USD 24 billion by April, up from less than USD 5 billion in September 2025, according to Pew Research Center. Sports, politics, and cryptocurrency have become the largest categories as event contracts move further into mainstream trading, and crypto companies have increasingly used such products to diversify revenue as weaker volumes have affected income from spot trading businesses.

Building regulatory infrastructure

Gemini has spent recent months establishing the licensing needed to operate in the US prediction-markets sector. Gemini Titan received a Designated Contract Market licence from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in December 2025, permitting it to operate a regulated derivatives exchange and offer prediction trading. A separate subsidiary, Gemini Olympus, subsequently secured a Derivatives Clearing Organization licence from the CFTC, enabling Gemini to handle clearing and settlement for Gemini Titan in-house.

Commenting on the announcement, Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said the company views predictions as central to the future of markets.

An extension of an existing partnership

The letter of intent builds on a prior relationship between the two companies. Gemini introduced commission-free stock trading for certain US customers in July, with Apex Clearing Corporation acting as custodian and clearing broker. The companies said they expect to finalise details of the prediction-market collaboration in the coming weeks.

Separately, Gemini introduced Command Center in May, an AI-based intelligence layer for its prediction-markets platform. The feature integrates AI models into the Gemini app to provide market summaries, sentiment analysis and trading signals based on users' portfolios and activity.