Wirex has joined the Visa Agentic Ready programme as an issuer to test and validate AI-initiated payments in the UK.

Through the programme, Wirex will collaborate with Visa and ecosystem partners to test and validate how AI-driven agents can initiate and complete transactions on behalf of consumers. The work is designed to assess how such payments perform in real-world conditions, with a particular focus on security, consumer control, and alignment with regulatory expectations around consent and transparency.

Focus areas and scope

According to the official press release, initial areas of exploration under the programme include Software as a Service, marketing spend optimisation, and corporate procurement automation. These use cases reflect the broader trend of autonomous software agents handling routine financial tasks, a model that is gaining traction among business clients operating at scale.

Wirex's participation is framed around ensuring that agent-initiated transactions remain traceable and governed, with clear consent mechanisms at each stage of the payment flow. The company, which positions itself as a stablecoin infrastructure provider, describes compliance as a core element of its operational model, built over a decade of activity in the digital payments space.

Agentic payments and the broader context

The Visa Agentic Ready programme sits within a wider industry effort to define standards and safeguards for AI-driven commerce. As autonomous agents become more capable of executing multi-step financial processes (from identifying suppliers to completing purchases) payment networks and issuers are working to ensure existing infrastructure can support these interactions without compromising fraud controls or consumer protections.

For issuers such as Wirex, joining such a programme provides both a testing environment and a signal of strategic positioning within the emerging agentic economy. In addition, the ability to delegate financial actions to software, while maintaining oversight and operating within established network rules, represents a design challenge that the programme appears intended to address collaboratively.

The UK serves as the initial market for this work, reflecting the country's established regulatory environment for digital payments and its active fintech ecosystem.