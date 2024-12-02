NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitget and MuleRun launch AI trading assistant for retail investors

IM

Iulia Musat

07 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipAI trading assistantretail investorscrypto tradingmarket intelligence
Countries:
World

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitget and MuleRun launch AI trading assistant for retail investors

07 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

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06 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

SoFi launches fiat and crypto business banking platform

06 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

CaixaBank gains MiCA licence for crypto-asset services in EU

03 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

EDX Markets applies for OCC national trust bank charter for crypto custody

03 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

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