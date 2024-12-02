Bitget, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a strategic product partnership with MuleRun, an AI agent platform, to launch a personal AI-powered trading assistant.

According to the official press release, the integration combines Bitget's Agent Hub financial data ecosystem with MuleRun's always-on personal AI environment, enabling retail investors to access structured market analysis and build automated trading workflows through natural language interaction without technical expertise.

MuleRun is a self-evolving personal AI platform that allows users to deploy monitoring and automated workflows through conversational prompts. The system runs continuously on cloud-based virtual machines, maintaining tasks and scheduled monitoring even when users are offline.

Data coverage and AI capabilities

Through Bitget Agent Hub, MuleRun users gain access to a financial analytics framework spanning 19 data tools covering crypto, US equities, gold, crude oil, forex, A-shares, on-chain metrics, social sentiment, and 16 macroeconomic indicators, including CPI, GDP, and FOMC decisions. Bitget's Skill Hub translates this data into AI capabilities across macro analysis, technical analysis, sentiment analysis, market intelligence, and news briefings, making advanced financial interpretation available through plain-language queries.

Furthermore, the partnership is designed to address persistent barriers for retail investors, including the complexity of interpreting multi-asset market data, the difficulty of round-the-clock monitoring, and the reliability challenges associated with AI-generated financial analysis when data timeliness is uncertain.

The launch reflects a broader direction for Bitget towards what the company describes as an agent-native trading environment, in which AI functions as a persistent market companion capable of observing conditions, surfacing signals, and supporting execution within a connected infrastructure, rather than functioning solely as an information retrieval tool.

Commenting on the news, Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said the partnership moves the company toward trading environments where analysis, monitoring, and execution are increasingly unified, combining Bitget's market intelligence with an accessible personal AI interface.