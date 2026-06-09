Bread has integrated MoonPay Headless Ramps, enabling users to purchase Bitcoin via Apple Pay without leaving the app.

The integration allows MoonPay's payment rails and identity verification to operate beneath Bread's own interface, meaning users complete transactions within the app without encountering a third-party widget or being directed to an external page. Bread retains full control of the checkout experience, while MoonPay provides the regulated infrastructure underneath.

Frictionless onboarding at the point of entry

According to the official press release, for existing verified users, the process is reduced to a single tap, moving from a bank account balance to Bitcoin without re-authentication. New users encounter a lightweight onboarding frame that opens inline within the app; once completed, subsequent purchases follow the same frictionless path.

Bread's platform is positioned as an agentic neobank, offering users the ability to hold cash, earn up to 11% APY paid in Bitcoin, and automate money movements through AI. The app is designed to consolidate Bitcoin-backed financial services in a single interface.

The MoonPay integration addresses a recognised friction point in crypto product adoption: the funding step. In addition, onboarding drop-off rates in financial apps are typically highest during the initial deposit or purchase flow, and embedding payment infrastructure natively is intended to reduce that attrition. Through the process of making the first purchase available through familiar payment methods such as Apple Pay, Bread lowers the barrier for users who may be new to Bitcoin-related financial products.

MoonPay's Headless Ramps product is structured as an API-first offering that allows platforms to embed crypto purchasing capability without surfacing MoonPay's brand or interface to the end user. Moreover, the model reflects a broader industry shift toward infrastructure-as-a-service in the crypto onramp space, where regulated compliance and payment processing are offered as white-label components rather than consumer-facing products.