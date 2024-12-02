Bitget Wallet has partnered with Mercuryo, a payment infrastructure platform, to integrate crypto purchases into the wallet using Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit, and debit cards, as well as other digital payment methods.

By using Mercuryo’s optimal payment infrastructure, users can complete transactions within a few clicks.

Offering more purchasing methods

The collaboration expands Bitget Wallet’s role as a gateway to crypto by embedding fiat-to-crypto purchases directly in its app. Users can buy cryptocurrencies through a fast-track flow for smaller transactions, with support for over 40 fiat currencies and more than 10 payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut Pay, SEPA, and PIX.

A limited-time offer allows new users to buy their first 100 USDC with no fees and at mid-market rates displayed on Google. This move comes amid rising demand for stablecoins as a tool for payments, remittances, and savings. Pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and issued under Circle’s compliance framework, USDC has become a starting point for people using digital assets.

Bitget Wallet continues to expand its features.

Bitget Wallet continues to expand its on-ramp and off-ramp options. In August 2025, the company announced integrated Base, the Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase, and the top decentralised exchange on Base, Aerodrome. The integration allowed users to trade a wide range of assets available on Aerodrome in a single, optimised interface, facilitating customers’ access to digital coins.

At the same time, Bitget Wallet benefited from a native integration of Aerodrome, a decentralised exchange (DEX) on Base that allowed sustainable liquidity across the Base assets. The integration not only simplified how users access DeFi, but also lowered the entry barrier and turned Base’s on-chain financial infrastructure into an accessible hub for all users.