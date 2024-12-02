Non-custodial crypto wallet, Bitget Wallet, has recently announced it integrated Base, the Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase, and top decentralised exchange on Base, Aerodrome.

The integration aims to allow users to trade a wide array of assets available on Aerodrome in a single, streamlined interface, facilitating customers’ access to digital coins. At the same time, Bitget Wallet benefits from a native integration of Aerodrome, a decentralised exchange (DEX) on Base that allow sustainable liquidity across the Base assets. The new function will soon be available directly within the Bitget Wallet app and will allow users to earn rewards, swap tokens, and participate in liquidity pools within the wallet.

More details about the integration

The integration not only simplifies how users access DeFi but also lowers the entry barrier and turns Base’s onchain financial infrastructure into an accessible hub for all users.

At the same time, the new DeFi integration provides support Base-native assets, including cbETH (Ethereum) and cbBTC (Bitcoin). This will allow Bitget Wallet’s users to trade, stake, and manage their assets with one tap, without having to bridge funds or switch between different platforms.

Bitget Wallet is committed to support user onboarding and exploration, and will also launch a dedicated Base ecosystem zone in its Discover tab. The section includes a wide array of features, such as top Base DApps across DeFi, gaming, infrastructure, step-by-step guides for users, token feeds, one-tap trading, and real-time prices for a smooth user experience.

What you need to know about BitGet Wallet

With 80 million users worldwide, Bitget Wallet is a decentralised multi-chain crypto wallet designed to make trading cryptocurrencies simple and secure. It provides a wide array of services, including market insights, swaps, staking, rewards, Dapp exploration, and payment solutions and supports more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens.

Bitget Wallet is also backed by a user protection fund counting on more than USD 300 million and ensures a high level of security for assets owned by users.