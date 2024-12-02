ACI Worldwide has partnered with BitPay, a crypto payments processor, to expand its digital assets solutions for merchants and PSPs.

The alliance reflects ACI’s commitment to contributing to digital currency developments by improving and expanding its platform’s existing capabilities. Integrating BitPay, the company enables simple acceptance and management of digital assets, including stablecoins, as a complement to traditional payment rails.

Powering stablecoin and crypto payments

A recent study by ACI Worldwide and Payments Dive shows that 55% of global retailers are evaluating crypto acceptance as part of their goals. Building on features ACI launched back in 2021, merchants and PSPs can now integrate BitPay and other payment options to access new capabilities, such as the ability to accept, store, and spend cryptocurrencies. BitPay’s platform supports a wide range of use cases, including P2P payments and mobile POS applications.

The move comes as regulated stablecoins evolved to become mainstream, and they’re creating new opportunities for cross-border transactions and settlement optimisation. Based on the growing demand this produces, ACI Worldwide states positive sentiments about its alliance with BitPay, as it represents a key element of its digital assets strategy. The company aims to ensure that its clients have multiple pathways to leverage these emerging rails for payment acceptance or specific use cases such as cross-border B2B settlements and treasury solutions.

The solution supports settlement in both fiat and stablecoins, offering efficiency to merchants operating in diverse markets. As they explore these features, businesses can leverage stablecoins for treasury operations, supplier payments, and cross-border settlements. ACI's Payment Orchestration Platform simplifies the complexity of managing multiple payment methods, acquirers, and gateways through a single, unified interface. The incorporation of multiple digital currency solutions will allow merchants and PSPs to explore new revenue streams, with users typically seeing a 1-3% increase in sales where implemented, while providing their customers more choice at checkout.