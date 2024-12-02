Crypto payments provider MoonPay has rolled out MoonPay Commerce, with the platform allowing merchants, creators, and developers to accept crypto payments globally.

Through this new platform, MoonPay aims to support merchants, creators, and developers across the world in accepting cryptocurrency payments. According to the company, MoonPay Commerce is currently used by over 6,000 developers, merchants, fintech firms, and global enterprises, including Shopify, The Solana Foundation, Ledger, Jupiter, Fortune Media, Dorsia, CoinMarketCap, and Solscan.

MoonPay Commerce: simplifying crypto commerce worldwide

Building on Helio’s payment technology, MoonPay Commerce delivers these capabilities under the MoonPay brand, with the launch coming as the debut of a unified platform that merges MoonPay’s infrastructure with Helio’s checkout tools, focusing on making crypto commerce more efficient, accessible, and optimal for users. In addition to this, the platform supports and maintains the Solana Pay integration for Shopify, originally developed by Helio for the Solana Foundation. With this integration, Shopify merchants are set to be able to deliver instant, cost-effective crypto payments to mainstream ecommerce.

Moreover, MoonPay Commerce supports cryptocurrencies such as USDC, USDT, ETH, SOL, and BTC, among others and integrates with several wallets and exchanges.

Offering and potential benefits

MoonPay Commerce allows users to set up checkouts, subscriptions, and deposits, with its dashboard bringing real-time insights and customisable tools that enable businesses to develop branded payment experiences. Developers and merchants are set to be able to integrate the platform through different paths, based on their every business model, including:

Widgets and plug-ins, enabling the integration of a crypto checkout into an app or website with customisable SDKs and embeds, including a Shopify plugin;

Crypto deposits, which allow users to move supported tokens into the company’s app;

Pay Links, supporting the creation of shareable Pay Links for selling subscriptions, products, content, and ecommerce, among others;

Pay with Card, allowing non-crypto customers to pay with their preferred option. The user receives the amount in crypto.

Developers can integrate through APIs, SDKs, and webhooks to build on-chain checkout flows for marketplaces, apps, trading terminals, and decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

When it comes to merchants specifically, MoonPay Commerce provides an Advanced Options toolkit that delivers increased flexibility and community-driven features. Among the offered capabilities, MoonPay mentions:

Increase engagement through affiliate links and referral tracking;

Divide payments across multiple wallet addresses;

Deliver gated memberships linked to Discord or Telegram;

Run timed sales with countdowns and scheduled launches.

With these features, merchants are set to be able to further improve their checkouts, enabling them to facilitate personalised, community-driven commerce experiences that can lead to boosted conversions and additional revenue streams. Also, they can select whether they want to directly settle in crypto or auto-convert into fiat in USD, EUR, or other currencies, providing them more flexibility to expand their operations internationally.