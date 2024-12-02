Bison Bank has announced the launch of the first Portuguese stablecoin, with plans to boost crypto innovation for customers and clients in the country.

Following this announcement, the three strategic initiatives include the merger by incorporation of its crypto-asset subsidiary, Bison Digital Assets (BDA), the development of real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation capabilities, as well as the launch of its own stablecoin in 2026, the first to be issued by a bank in the region of Portugal.

In addition, these initiatives were designed to optimise the bank’s value proposition for its global client base, which spans over 140 countries. They also reflect the bank’s overall alignment with the new European regulatory framework for the crypto-asset market (Markets in Crypto-Assets, MiCA), recently published in Portugal.

Providing real-world asset tokenisation capability and launching the first Portuguese stablecoin

According to the official press release, the core of the strategy is represented by the merger through the incorporation of Bison Digital Assets (BDA) into Bison Bank’s main structure. This means that crypto-asset deposit, transfer, and exchange services, currently provided by BDA, are expected to become part of Bison Bank’s direct offering. At the same time, this step strengthens the bank’s strategic growth and technology development, and is being conducted in full alignment with the institution’s commitment to transparency and the security of all formal stakeholders.

The European MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, which was developed in order to authorise credit institutions to directly offer crypto-asset services, saw its transposition into the Portuguese context with the recent approval of Law nº 69/2025, of December 22, and is in the final stages of its implementation at the moment. Once completed, Bison Bank is expected to ensure the transition of the license in full compliance with the new framework.

At the moment, Bison Bank already possesses the necessary technology and know-how to proceed with the tokenisation of Real World Assets (RWA). This technology not only democratises access to high-value and secure investments through the process of reducing the barrier to entry but also increases and democratises the ability to attract liquidity to these assets, making them easier to trade. Moreover, new investment opportunities previously reserved for large investors are set to become accessible to a broader audience, including individual clients. Blockchain registration will provide improved transparency and security throughout the process, as in an initial phase, Bison Bank plans to focus this new capability on the real estate and investment fund sectors.

During 2026, the bank also plans to launch its own stablecoin, as through this digital asset, designed to remain stable by being pegged to fiat currency, Bison Bank will have the possibility to improve the efficiency of cross-border payments, reduce costs, and accelerate international transactions for its clients.