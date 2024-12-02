Mesh has announced that it closed USD 75 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total amount raised to over USD 200 million.

Following this announcement, Dragonfly Capital led the round, with participation from Paradigm, Moderne Ventures, as well as Coinbase Ventures, SBI Investment, and Liberty City Ventures.

Mesh is expected to focus on connecting a fragmented global crypto market and bypassing the slow settlements, as well as the excessive fees long established by traditional finance. As the industry moves from experimentation to real-world adoption, capital is also increasingly flowing toward infrastructure rather than speculation.

Becoming a universal network for global, secure, and compliant crypto payments

According to the official press release, the round is expected to accelerate Mesh's expansion into regions like Latin America, Asia, and Europe, while also fueling product development and strengthening a global network that already reaches multiple users worldwide.

The rapid growth of the industry has also created isolated pockets of liquidity, which forced users and customers to navigate disparate platforms and complex network choices. With this in mind, Mesh serves as the neutral layer that unifies this fragmented landscape, aiming to ensure the development of payments is built on infrastructure that makes all assets universally spendable.

Mesh is expected to remain asset-agnostic, as well as to provide the infrastructure that allows the industry to function as a single system. Moreover, through its proprietary SmartFunding technology, Mesh is set to enable consumers to pay with any asset they hold – from Bitcoin to Solana – while merchants are expected to receive instant settlement in their preferred stablecoin.

A portion of Mesh's USD 75 million Series C round was settled leveraging stablecoins in order to demonstrate that this infrastructure is ready for high-stakes, real-world use. In addition, the company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.