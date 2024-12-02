Ripple has partnered with Jeel from Riyad Bank in the Middle East to expand its business and advance Saudi Arabia’s financial future through blockchain innovation.

The alliance aims to explore advanced blockchain applications that focus on strengthening financial solutions in the region, supporting the development of secure and transparent digital infrastructure. This move aligns with the country’s vision and goals regarding the remittance and trade corridors.

Developing crypto solutions in the Middle East

Crypto custody and tokenisation are becoming drivers for development, remaining key components for the future of financial markets. The technology allows the storage of digital assets as well as the representation of RWAs on blockchain networks. This innovation in the crypto space reflects institutional demand for crypto assets.

The Gulf states are modernising their financial infrastructure and repositioning themselves in the global landscape by adopting blockchain technology

Ripple had taken steps within the crypto space, with its stablecoin RLUSD being listed on Binance. This move is significant as it can direct more liquidity to the Ripple ecosystem. Before Binance, it was only supported on Ethereum, with plans to launch on XRPL as well in the near future.

Additionally, Ripple extended its partnership with Garanti BBVA, further helping the bank with its institutional-grade custody technology to secure new crypto assets, including BTC and ETH, for its users. Garanti BBVA’s retail customers are set to continue to get access to secure transfers and storage for XRP, BTC, and ETH, alongside other crypto assets, while the companies will focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Besides these recent endeavours, the company also received preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Luxembourg, adding to its portfolio of over 75 global regulatory licenses.