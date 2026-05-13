Exodus launches XO Cash stablecoin for AI agents

Exodus Movement has launched XO Cash, a stablecoin built for AI agents, developed in partnership with MoonPay and Monavate.

The product targets a segment that market projections suggest could mediate between USD 3 trillion and USD 5 trillion of global consumer commerce by 2030.

AgentKit and the self-custody model

Central to the launch is AgentKit, a software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to provision any AI agent with its own wallet using a single API call. Agents spend directly from the user's Exodus Pay balance and are never issued or required to manage private keys. This approach is designed to preserve self-custody for the user whilst enabling agents to transact autonomously within user-defined parameters.

Users retain full control over spending behaviour by setting rules per agent, including daily limits, per-transaction caps, allowed merchants, and rate limits. These parameters can be updated at any time. In addition, the architecture means agents operate on the same infrastructure as Exodus Pay, the company's existing payments product, without requiring any separate key management on the agent's part.

Each XO Cash agent wallet can also generate a debit card via a single API call. Powered by Monavate and operable at any Visa-accepting merchant, including those on the MoonAgents Card network, the card inherits the same spending controls applied to the underlying wallet. Auto-conversion functionality allows agents holding XO Cash to settle transactions that require USDC or USDT within a single payment step.

Positioning within the agentic payments landscape

According to the official press release, XO Cash sits at the intersection of stablecoin infrastructure and the growing demand for autonomous, programmable payments. As AI agents become more embedded in commercial workflows (from procurement to subscription management), the question of how agents access and spend funds without compromising security has become a practical concern for developers and enterprises alike.

Through the process of building on existing Exodus Pay rails and the card infrastructure already deployed with MoonPay and Monavate, the US-based company has sought to extend a model users are familiar with into the agent layer, rather than introduce an entirely separate payment stack. The decision to offer fee-free transactions reflects a design choice oriented towards high-frequency, automated workflows where per-transaction costs would otherwise accumulate at scale.