Corpay has partnered with stablecoin infrastructure platform BVNK to provide stablecoin wallets and settlement capabilities to its global client base.

The integration will support sending, receiving, storing, and converting stablecoins, alongside access to payment rails that operate outside traditional banking hours.

Beyond the client-facing offering, Corpay will also incorporate stablecoin rails into its own treasury operations. In addition, the company states this will reduce reliance on pre-funded accounts and improve capital efficiency when moving funds across its global network, outside of its proprietary infrastructure.

Scale and settlement

According to the official press release, the partnership with BVNK extends Corpay's existing payment network by adding stablecoin-based settlement as an option for domestic and cross-border transactions.

The move reflects a broader shift in corporate payments, where stablecoin infrastructure is increasingly being positioned as a complement to traditional rails. For companies operating across multiple jurisdictions, the ability to settle outside of banking windows and reduce pre-funded liquidity requirements carries practical operational value.

Moreover, BVNK, which provides stablecoin infrastructure and compliance tooling to financial institutions and enterprises, offers Corpay a ready-built framework for managing the regulatory and technical requirements associated with stablecoin settlement at scale.

Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, noted that the ability to move liquidity quickly and reliably is critical at the company's scale, and that stablecoin settlement strengthens the existing infrastructure by introducing a round-the-clock capability. In addition, Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO of BVNK, described Corpay's scale and reach as central to bringing these capabilities further into mainstream corporate use.