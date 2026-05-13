UK-based blockchain analytics company Elliptic has raised USD 120 million in a Series D funding round led by One Peak, with participation from Nasdaq Ventures, Deutsche Bank, and the British Business Bank. The round values the company at USD 670 million and will fund the expansion of its AI-driven blockchain analytics and transaction monitoring services across banks, fintech companies, government agencies, and crypto firms.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic offers blockchain analytics tools designed to help organisations identify illicit activity, comply with anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, and track on-chain financial flows. The platform currently screens more than one billion blockchain transactions per week across more than 65 networks and serves over 700 customers in 30 countries.

Growing demand for on-chain compliance infrastructure

The funding round comes as stablecoins and tokenised financial assets see broader adoption among exchanges, payments companies, and financial institutions. Demand for real-time blockchain monitoring and AML software has grown in step with this institutional expansion, as regulated entities face increasing obligations to screen digital asset activity and demonstrate compliance with financial crime frameworks.

The scale of illicit activity in the sector underlines the urgency. Crypto-related hacks and exploits exceeded USD 600 million in April 2026, the largest monthly loss total in more than a year, according to data from DeFiLlama. Researchers and security companies have also warned that advances in AI are accelerating exploit discovery and attack methods across decentralised finance platforms, adding further pressure on compliance and monitoring infrastructure.

Competitive landscape

Elliptic's Series D follows recent fundraising activity across the blockchain analytics sector. In February 2026, US-based TRM Labs raised USD 70 million in a Series C round, valuing the company at USD 1 billion, backed by Goldman Sachs, Blockchain Capital, and Galaxy Ventures. TRM has similarly indicated plans to expand its AI-powered blockchain intelligence and AML systems for financial institutions, crypto companies, and law enforcement agencies.

In March 2026, Chainalysis announced plans to introduce AI-powered blockchain intelligence agents designed to automate tasks, including fund tracing, suspicious activity identification, and compliance workflows.

The concentration of capital flowing into AI-assisted blockchain monitoring reflects a structural shift in how financial institutions and crypto platforms approach on-chain compliance. Manual review processes are increasingly inadequate at the transaction volumes generated by active blockchain networks, and the integration of AI into monitoring workflows has become a competitive and regulatory imperative for vendors serving this market.

For Elliptic, the Series D provides resources to scale its platform coverage, deepen its AI capabilities, and extend its reach across a customer base that spans both the traditional financial sector and the digital asset industry, two segments whose compliance needs are converging as tokenised assets move further into mainstream financial infrastructure.