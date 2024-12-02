TRM Labs has completed a USD 70 million Series C funding round to expand artificial intelligence solutions targeting financial crime and national security threats.

The US-based blockchain intelligence provider announced the round on 4 February 2026, led by Blockchain Capital with participation from returning investors CMT Digital, Goldman Sachs, Bessemer Venture Partners, DRW Venture Capital, Y Combinator, Thoma Bravo, Alumni Ventures, Citi Ventures, Brevan Howard Digital, and new investor Galaxy Ventures.

TRM Labs develops blockchain analytics and investigation tools for law enforcement agencies and financial institutions. The Series C brought its valuation to USD 1 billion.

Customer base spans public and private sectors

TRM Labs serves law enforcement and national security agencies across more than 50 countries, alongside private sector institutions including Circle, Coinbase, Cross River Bank, PayPal, Robinhood, Stripe, and Visa. The platform analyses blockchain transactions to identify patterns associated with ransomware operations, terrorist financing, transnational criminal networks, and fraud schemes.

The company's technology addresses blockchain-based financial crime, which increasingly involves automated money laundering techniques and AI-driven social engineering tactics. Threat actors use blockchain networks for payment processing and asset transfers, among others.

Investment priorities focus on AI capabilities

The funding will support expansion across three operational areas: recruitment of AI researchers, data scientists, engineers, and financial crime specialists, development of AI-enabled compliance solutions for financial crime risk management and alert processing, and advancement of investigation capabilities linking on-chain blockchain activity with off-chain intelligence sources.

TRM Labs is recruiting across applied AI, machine learning, engineering, data science, commercial functions, and operations. The hiring expansion follows the funding round and supports planned technology development initiatives.

Operational footprint across financial centres

Blockchain intelligence platforms process transaction data from multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various alternative protocols. The systems identify wallet addresses, trace fund movements, and flag transactions matching risk indicators associated with sanctioned entities, darknet marketplaces, or known criminal operations.

TRM Labs' valuation at USD 1 billion places the company among blockchain infrastructure providers that have achieved unicorn status. The sector has attracted significant venture capital investment, particularly following increased regulatory focus on cryptocurrency-related financial crime and expanded institutional adoption of blockchain-based payment systems.