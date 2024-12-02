US-based Incognia, a cross-device risk intelligence company, has announced a partnership with Upwork, a work marketplace connecting businesses with freelancers and AI-powered services.

The collaboration will see Incognia's risk platform deployed to strengthen platform integrity, support compliance, and enable real-time decision-making across Upwork's global community.

Incognia's technology combines apartment-level location precision, tamper detection, and device intelligence to connect digital identities to real-world behaviour. For Upwork, this provides signals that support how activity on the platform is understood and managed, allowing the company to apply its policies more consistently without disrupting day-to-day workflows for its users.

Platform integrity in remote work environments

The partnership addresses a challenge specific to online work marketplaces, where verifying the identity and location of participants operating remotely across multiple jurisdictions is an ongoing operational requirement. As the nature of work has shifted toward remote and distributed models, traditional identity verification approaches have become less effective at reflecting how users actually operate.

Commenting on the news, Chris Horne, Senior Director of Trust and Safety Investigations and Intelligence at Upwork, said the company has invested for more than two decades in building a marketplace where businesses and independent professionals can work together with confidence, and that the partnership with Incognia supports more effective platform integrity at a global scale while keeping the experience optimal for its community.

Expanding on this, André Ferraz, CEO and co-founder of Incognia, stated that platforms require modern signals that accurately reflect how users operate in the real world, and that the collaboration demonstrates how marketplaces are adopting device and location intelligence to protect their ecosystems at scale.

Market context

The announcement follows what Incognia describes as a period of significant growth, as enterprises move towards location-aware solutions for risk mitigation. The deployment of cross-device and location intelligence within a large online work marketplace reflects a broader trend of digital platforms seeking more durable identity and behavioural signals to govern user activity, particularly as the scale of remote and cross-border work increases and regulatory expectations around platform compliance continue to develop.

