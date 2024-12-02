Incognia US Inc

Incognia delivers the next-generation identity solution that combines modern device fingerprinting and location intelligence to solve complex fraud, risk, and abuse problems. Backed by advanced tamper detection and decades of expertise in fraud prevention, Incognia's signal enables frictionless and persistent user verification, device recognition, and fraud prevention. With its customisable risk analysis and actionable insights, Incognia empowers businesses to protect users and build trust. Incognia serves companies across the gig economy, such as food delivery and ride-hailing platforms, marketplaces, ecommerce, and financial services.
San Jose, California, the US
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform; customer authentication; identity verification (digital identity based on device identifier, location intelligence, and tamper detection capabilities); behavioural biometrics (location and device analysis)
Incognia's modern device fingerprinting signal solves fraud, abuse, and customer authentication problems. We solve both fraud and friction simultaneously. Incognia’s best-in-class signal, backed by advanced tamper detection, enables frictionless and persistent user verification, device recognition, and fraud prevention. Leveraging over a decade of team expertise, it delivers customisable risk analysis and actionable insights that empower businesses to protect users and build trust.
Merchants/ecommerce (food delivery, ride-hailing, gig economy)
Banks/FS
Luiza Botelho, Corporate Marketing Director – luiza.botelho@incognia.com
Global
2020
MRC
Incognia follows the Privacy-By-Design principles and is compliant with GPDR, CCPA, and LGPD (Brazil). Incognia has SOC 2 Type II certification and follows NIST and other industry best practices.
The next-generation of identity
Native cloud
Hybrid
Case management
Decision orchestration
Guaranteed fraud protection
Incognia offers volume-based tiered pricing by MAU and APIs. Monthly minimums apply. Tailor billing to business needs according to use case and industry.
150
Nextdoor, Mudflap, iFood, Rappi
