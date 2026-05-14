Lightyear has launched cryptocurrency trading for EU investors, offering 12 digital assets through a partnership with Kraken under a MiCA licence.

The offering is priced at a flat 0.45% fee per order with no spread markup, and is delivered under a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence through a partnership with Kraken.

Twelve assets, one fee structure

The 12 cryptocurrencies available at launch include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Litecoin, XRP, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Uniswap, SUI, Bittensor, and Hyperliquid. All assets are available as both USD and EUR trading pairs. Orders are routed through Kraken and processed via a prime brokerage model spanning more than 20 liquidity providers. Lightyear states that the 0.45% per-order charge is the sole cost to the customer, with no additional spread applied on top of the quoted price.

This pricing model departs from a common industry practice in which platforms advertise a headline fee while separately widening the spread between the displayed price and the execution price. Trading is available around the clock, and the crypto offering integrates with the AI market intelligence tools already present on the platform. In addition, crypto assets are accessible through General and Business accounts, with the latter requiring an LEI code, and can also be incorporated into Lightyear's subscription Plans.

MiCA compliance and market context

Lightyear's launch comes ahead of a regulatory deadline that carries significant market implications. Many crypto-asset service providers in the EU are currently operating under a transitional arrangement that expires on 1 July 2026. After that date, providers without full MiCA authorisation will be required to cease offering crypto-asset services in the bloc. Lightyear states it launches as a fully authorised provider from the outset, rather than relying on the transitional period.

MiCA, which establishes a harmonised regulatory framework for crypto-asset services across the EU, introduces requirements around consumer protection, asset safeguarding, and operational transparency. Compliance positions Lightyear to continue operating without disruption following the July 2026 cutoff, at a point when a number of competitors may face restrictions.

Furthermore, the decision to add crypto follows internal data: a survey of Lightyear's European user base found that cryptocurrency was the most requested new asset class, cited by 75% of respondents. Among users already holding crypto, half indicated they planned to hold for more than five years, suggesting the asset class is increasingly being treated as a long-term portfolio allocation rather than a short-term speculative position.

Kraken's role as the routing partner reflects its focus on EUR liquidity, which Lightyear highlights as relevant to maintaining tight spreads during periods of market volatility or for larger order sizes.