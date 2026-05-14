Anchorage Digital and Grupo Salinas have announced a partnership to modernise cross-border settlement using federally issued stablecoins.

The arrangement centres on Anchorage Digital's newly launched Stablecoin Solutions for Banks, a product designed to give international financial institutions access to regulated digital dollar settlement via blockchain rails.

Stablecoin infrastructure for institutional settlement

At the operational level, Grupo Salinas will integrate Anchorage Digital's stablecoin infrastructure through Coinpro, its crypto and digital assets platform, applying it to cross-border payment flows with the aim of compressing settlement cycles. The arrangement introduces programmable, real-time settlement capabilities while maintaining custody, compliance, and governance standards required by large financial institutions.

Anchorage Digital Bank, which holds the first federally chartered crypto bank licence in the US, acts as both issuer and settlement partner within this framework. Through this structure, participating institutions can access federally regulated stablecoins as a foundation for international payments and treasury operations, without relinquishing operational control or custody standards.

In addition, Stablecoin Solutions for Banks is positioned as a unified settlement layer for banks and financial institutions seeking to participate in digital dollar flows. The product combines qualified custody, federally regulated stablecoins, and blockchain-native settlement rails, enabling institutions to move US dollars internationally outside traditional correspondent banking networks.

Broader shift in cross-border finance

The partnership reflects a wider trend in the payments and financial services industry: the gradual migration of institutional settlement away from fragmented correspondent banking arrangements and towards programmable, continuously available digital infrastructure. Stablecoins, historically associated with crypto trading activity, are increasingly being positioned by regulated entities as instruments for institutional treasury management and cross-border settlement.

The regulatory dimension is central to this deal. Unlike unregulated or offshore stablecoin arrangements, Anchorage Digital's offering operates within a federally chartered framework, a factor likely to be significant for Grupo Salinas and other large financial institutions subject to strict compliance requirements. Grupo Salinas is a diversified Mexico-based conglomerate with operations spanning retail, financial services, and media.

Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, noted that digital dollars are expected to serve as core infrastructure for the next generation of cross-border finance, with the new product providing a regulated mechanism for moving funds globally using blockchain rails. Carlos Díaz Alonso, CEO of Commission Based Business of Grupo Salinas, indicated that the alliance is expected to support the development of more efficient channels for customers and users of Grupo Elektra, the group's financial and retail arm.

Anchorage Digital has stated that Stablecoin Solutions for Banks is open to additional banks and financial institutions seeking compliant access to digital dollar settlement infrastructure.