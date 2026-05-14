Societe Generale has announced plans to expand its institutional blockchain infrastructure on the Canton Network, including deploying CoinVertible stablecoins.

The initiative is led by the bank's digital assets subsidiary, Societe Generale-FORGE (SG-FORGE), and builds on the bank's first tokenised bond issuance on Canton, completed in November 2025 in the US.

Collateral, repo, and stablecoin deployment

As part of the initiative, Societe Generale plans to accept certain tokenised assets as eligible collateral to support collateral mobility, liquidity, and operational efficiency for institutional clients. The bank also intends to act as a counterparty in repo transactions, contributing to the development of institutional on-chain financing markets on Canton.

In parallel, SG-FORGE will deploy its regulated CoinVertible stablecoins on the Canton Network. These instruments are intended to support digital settlement, collateral mobility, financing activity, and cash management across tokenised markets in permitted jurisdictions. SG-FORGE's stablecoins are regulated digital assets, positioning them as compliant settlement instruments for institutional counterparties operating within the tokenised finance ecosystem.

In addition, Societe Generale is also joining the Canton Network as an Ecosystem Super Validator, a role that reflects a commitment to contributing to network governance and institutional use case development, including margin management and tokenised settlement.

Institutional demand and market infrastructure

The announcement reflects a broader trend among large financial institutions towards exploring regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure. Canton's architecture uses privacy-enabled blockchain technology designed for regulated financial markets, which the bank describes as suited to the operational requirements of prime services, equity finance, and collateral management.

The initiative draws on Societe Generale's existing capabilities in Prime Services and Equity Finance, and is framed as a direct response to institutional demand for more efficient and compliant market infrastructure. Through the process of combining tokenised collateral acceptance, on-chain repo activity, and regulated stablecoin settlement, the bank is positioning SG-FORGE as an institutional-grade digital infrastructure provider rather than a standalone crypto product.

The Canton Network, operated by the Canton Foundation, is a permissioned blockchain designed for financial market participants. Societe Generale's role as Super Validator adds a regulated European banking institution to its validator set, which may contribute to the network's credibility with other institutional participants weighing adoption.

The timeline for full deployment of these initiatives has not been specified in the announcement.