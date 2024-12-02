Tether has officially launched USA₮, a federally regulated, USD-backed stablecoin, created to operate within the US federal stablecoin framework under the GENIUS Act.

Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer of the new stablecoin, and the launch marks the formal market introduction of USA₮, following the 2025 announcement that announced the token’s design and its CEO. USA₮ is currently available to US users looking for a token built to operate within the US’s dedicated federal regime.

A new USD-pegged stablecoin

The stablecoin is a key initiative from Tether, as these types of tokens already play a role in global commerce. The launch offers scale and operational maturity, combined with a framework designed for institutions demanding an asset focused on trust, technology and transparency.

While USA₮ operates globally and is a widely adopted stablecoin, according to the company, progressing towards GENIUS Act compliance. Its is designed for the US market, and its digital payment infrastructure offers institutions a digital dollar that is issued through a nationally chartered bank. This provides further reliance and security.

USA₮ is available to both institutions and platforms, and its broad access across the American financial ecosystem is being supported by regulated exchanges and banking partners. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as the designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer, ensuring secure asset management and clear visibility into reserves.

Anchorage Digital Bank built the infrastructure with onchain transparency, integrated risk management, and bank-grade compliance. The stablecoin aims to satisfy applicable regulatory requirements as well as function reliably within them daily, at an institutional scale.

Tether mentioned that USA₮ offers an additional alternative for other USD-pegged stablecoins, believing that digital dollars can be trusted, transparent, and leveraged at a global scale. USA₮ extends these features by offering a federally regulated product designed for the American market, remaining committed to responsible governance that ensures that the US further leads in dollar innovation.