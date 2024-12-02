Yuno, a global financial infrastructure platform, has partnered with Crypto.com to roll out Crypto.com Pay across Yuno’s network of more than 1,000 payment methods.

The integration brings cryptocurrency payments directly into Yuno’s merchant checkout experience, making it easier for businesses worldwide to accept digital assets alongside traditional payment options.

By integrating Crypto.com Pay, Yuno enables merchants to accept crypto payments without managing complex infrastructure or exposure to cryptocurrency volatility. Consumers benefit from a more flexible checkout experience, with the ability to pay using popular cryptocurrencies they already hold. The partnership supports Yuno’s broader goal of reducing payment friction while helping merchants meet evolving consumer expectations around digital finance.

Crypto.com Pay connects Yuno merchants to Crypto.com’s global user base of over 140 million customers. This expands the potential reach for merchants operating in ecommerce, digital services, and cross-border commerce, particularly in regions where crypto adoption continues to accelerate. For consumers, the integration allows simple payments using familiar crypto wallets, without additional fees at checkout.

Crypto payments and market adoption trends

Cryptocurrency adoption has grown significantly over the past five years. According to industry data, global crypto ownership surpassed 659 million users in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of around 13%. Industry tracking data shows a sharp rise in merchant acceptance of cryptocurrency payment methods, with the total number of businesses accepting crypto growing by nearly 50% from 2023 to 2024.

Ecommerce data shows that checkout flexibility can increase conversion rates by up to 20%, particularly among younger consumers. Gen Z and millennial shoppers are significantly more likely to hold digital assets, with surveys indicating that nearly 51% of Gen Z consumers globally have owned or used cryptocurrency. Offering crypto payments can therefore serve as both a conversion driver and a brand differentiator.

From an infrastructure standpoint, Crypto.com Pay operates with real-time pricing and enterprise-grade security. The solution is built on compliance frameworks such as SOC 2 and PCI standards, ensuring that transactions meet established requirements for data protection and payment security. For merchants, this reduces operational complexity while maintaining trust and regulatory alignment.

Yuno merchants gain access to crypto acceptance through a single integration, supporting multiple cryptocurrencies without needing to manage separate providers. This unified approach helps businesses scale internationally, simplify payment operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities as digital asset usage becomes more mainstream.