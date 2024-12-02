Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed up with Franklin Templeton to develop digital asset initiatives and products based on a broad range of investors’ needs.

As part of their collaboration, Binance and Franklin Templeton are set to explore ways to combine the latter’s expertise in securities compliance tokenization with the former’s global trading infrastructure and investor base. The two companies aim to deliver advanced solutions that cater to the changing needs of investors by offering increased efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to capital markets with competitive yield generation and settlement effectiveness.

Additionally, Franklin Templeton underlined that, by working with Binance, the company can utilise tokenization to bring institutional-grade solutions, including its Benji Technology Platform, to a wider set of investors and support bridge the gap between traditional and decentralised finance. The company also emphasised its commitment to taking tokenization from concept to practice for clients and enabling them to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio management construction.

At the time of writing, Binance and Franklin Templeton mentioned that more details of the strategic partnership and new product launches are set to be shared later in 2025. Until then, the two companies plan to work on linking crypto with traditional capital markets and opening up more opportunities for investors.

Latest news from Binance

Binance has been on a roll lately, with the company just recently announcing the launch of Medá, a new fiat channel in Mexico, as part of a planned investment of over USD 53 million over four years. Coming as an authorised and regulated Electronic Payment Funds Institution (IFPE), Medá was set to offer fiat deposit and withdrawal services, operating independently and fostering practices for healthy and proper development between traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems in Mexico. With this move, Binance sought to expand financial inclusion, education, and compliance across the region.