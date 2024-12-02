Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card for all users in Brazil, aiming to expand the use of cryptocurrencies.

The card allows registered users in Brazil to shop and make purchases using crypto from their wallets at over 150 million establishments that accept Mastercard around the world. Users can convert crypto such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, stablecoins, and 100 other cryptocurrencies into local fiat in real time at the time of purchase, whether they shop online or in-store, by utilising the Binance platform.

Expanding the use of crypto

Binance focused on creating a comprehensive platform for its global users, developing services and products to make the crypto journey easier and more efficient. The current launch of the Binance card is a key step forward in this mission, adding to the company’s suite of services and crypto payment tools. The card will allow Brazilian users to make payments and purchases anywhere in the world as part of Binance’s ongoing efforts to expand the use cases and applications for crypto, bringing them closer to TradFi.

Chainalysis recently published its Global Adoption Index 2025 report, which states that Brazil is the fifth-largest country in crypto adoption worldwide, and the largest in the LATAM region, holding the same position among retail and institutional investors. In the LATAM as a whole, cryptocurrency adoption grew 63% in 2025, making the region one of the fastest-growing globally.

In Brazil, Binance cardholders can make payments in more than 10 stablecoins and currencies, including USDT, USDC, FDUSD, BNB, BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK, and XRP, selecting their preferred currencies in the app or on the Binance platform.

The initiative comes as Binance launched Crypto-as-a-Service, a solution that allows traditional institutions and brokerage companies to provide crypto trading to their clients by using the company’s backend infrastructure. Institutions can leverage internalised trading, access to Binance Liquidity and Markets, a dashboard developed for them, and additional client management tools.