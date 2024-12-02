Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the launch of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), a solution developed to allow traditional financial institutions and brokerage companies to provide crypto trading to their clients.

As an end-to-end infrastructure and technology solution personalised for large, regulated financial institutions, Binance’s CaaS is set to enable select organisations to roll out their own crypto trading offerings while utilising the company’s backend infrastructure. Additionally, the solution includes Spot and Futures trading, liquidity, custody, compliance, and settlement services. However, Binance mentions that institutions retain complete control over their front-end user experience, brand, and client relationships while minimising the time, cost, and complexity of developing crypto features in-house.

Key benefits of Binance’s CaaS

Among the value propositions of Binance’s CaaS, the company mentions:

Internalised trading, with institutions being able to match orders directly between their own clients, where best-price matching can be accessed internally. The capability allows institutions to maximise their revenue, provide optimal crypto services, simplify execution within their environment, and manage clients efficiently, while still being able to access Binance’s Spot and Futures liquidity when needed.

Access to Binance Liquidity and Markets, with institutions without sufficient internal liquidity for internalised trading benefiting from the ability to use the company’s global orderbook. Clients can connect to Binance’s deep Spot and Futures order books. Through this, clients can ensure consistent execution, tight spreads, and full market coverage without any hidden fees or restrictions on trading pairs.

Dashboard developed for institutions, with CaaS also offering a dedicated management dashboard delivering insights into trading volumes, client onboarding, asset flows, and trade distribution. Institutions can handle sub-accounts, commissions, and trading settings, merging intuitive control with full API connectivity.

Additional client management tools which allow institutions to segment clients, apply tailored fee markups, and develop personalised trading experiences.

Integrated tools for custody and compliance, with CaaS optimising asset segregation and settlement with secure sub-accounts and multiple unique deposit addresses. Also, the solution integrates compliance capabilities such as KYC and transaction monitoring APIs, supporting users in meeting regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.

According to Binance, the company plans to open early access to CaaS on 30 September 2025. During this initial phase, a select group of institutions will be provided with the ability to explore the platform via private demos and direct engagement with the Binance team. To be part of this early access phase, institutions must be established, licensed banks, brokerages, and exchanges that meet the scale demands for CaaS.

Furthermore, general availability of CaaS is planned for later in the fourth quarter of 2025, which will scale access to a broader range of eligible institutions.