AMINA Bank integrates Mesh for crypto deposits

AMINA Bank AG, a Switzerland-based bank regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), has integrated Mesh, a crypto payments network, into its online banking platform. The integration embeds Mesh's verified deposit technology directly into AMINA's digital banking environment, allowing clients to verify wallet ownership and deposit stablecoins and digital assets through a single flow that spans more than 300 wallet providers.

How the integration works

Previously, depositing digital assets into a bank required clients to complete wallet-signing on external platforms and verify addresses through a multi-step manual process. With the Mesh integration, AMINA clients can select their wallet provider, verify ownership, and complete a deposit within the bank's own platform, removing the need to copy wallet addresses manually or switch between separate tools. According to Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA, the change brings the digital asset deposit experience closer to standards already established in traditional finance. AMINA has indicated that verified deposits mark an initial step, with plans to extend Mesh's connectivity to withdrawals and payouts as part of broader infrastructure development for stablecoin and digital asset movement.

The integration is expected to become available to AMINA clients shortly, with further capabilities, including streamlined wallet verification during client onboarding, planned for later in 2026.

Market context

Data cited from Bessemer Venture Partners shows that real-world stablecoin payments reached USD 400 billion in 2025, doubling year-on-year even as broader crypto markets contracted. Business-to-business flows, including corporate treasury operations, cross-border settlement, and payment service providers clearing transactions on behalf of clients, accounted for 60% of that volume. AMINA has positioned the Mesh integration as a response to a gap between this level of demand and the availability of regulated banking infrastructure able to support it, by connecting clients directly to existing wallets and exchange accounts within a regulated Swiss banking framework.

Implications for regulated institutions

Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh, described the AMINA integration as evidence that digital assets can move through regulated finance with verification and compliance handled natively. Dr Sebastian Preil, Global Head of B2B2C and Managing Director at AMINA, said the partnership extends beyond AMINA's own professional investor and corporate clients, addressing a broader challenge facing banks exploring stablecoin services: verifying a client's on-chain activity alongside their existing financial profile. Through AMINA's B2B2C platform, other financial institutions can access Mesh's connectivity using AMINA's existing regulated banking framework, along with its compliance and on-chain screening infrastructure.