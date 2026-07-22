Ramp has announced the general availability of stablecoin accounts and payments, allowing businesses to hold, move, and account for fiat and stablecoin funds on one platform.

The US-based spend management company has moved its stablecoin offering out of beta, giving companies the ability to hold stablecoin balances, pay vendors and employees, and reconcile transactions within the same system used for cards, bills, and banking. The launch follows a public beta period during which the feature was tested by companies across multiple industries.

Addressing delays in cross-border payments

According to Ramp, an estimated 150–180 trillion USD moves through the SWIFT network annually, with most transactions subject to correspondent banking chains, foreign exchange spreads, and settlement times of three to five business days. Payments initiated outside standard banking hours, such as on a Friday afternoon, are not processed until the following business day.

Ramp positions stablecoin rails as an alternative to these constraints, citing settlement within minutes, continuous availability without cut-off times or banking holidays, and the ability to reach counterparties globally without a correspondent chain. The company also points to the programmable nature of stablecoin payments, which can be integrated into automated approval and reconciliation workflows.

Integrating stablecoins into existing finance operations

Ramp said that while regulatory frameworks for stablecoins are now in place in the US and Europe and stablecoin market capitalisation has grown, back-office processes at most companies have not kept pace. The company noted that finance teams typically manage stablecoin payments outside their core spend management systems, using separate wallets or exchanges without standard approval controls, and reconciling transactions manually. Ramp cited one beta customer for whom stablecoin payments accounted for roughly 10% of vendor payments but consumed half of the accounts payable team's time.

Ramp's stablecoin accounts apply the same approval chains, spending limits, and accounting integration used for fiat transactions. Businesses can hold stablecoin balances and earn rewards on them, pay vendors or employees in stablecoins from a stablecoin balance, a Ramp checking account, or a linked external bank account, and settle Ramp card balances using stablecoins. Ramp said pre-funding is no longer required to send stablecoin payments, a change introduced since the beta phase. Every stablecoin transaction is synced to a company's accounting system with the same categorisation, receipts, and audit trail applied to fiat payments.

Adoption beyond crypto-native companies

During the beta, more than 150 Ramp customers adopted stablecoin accounts, spanning sectors including agriculture and religious organisations alongside crypto-adjacent businesses. Andrew Chapello, Stablecoin Product Manager at Ramp, said the aim is for stablecoin payments to use the same approval processes, controls, and accounting as dollar payments, regardless of settlement rail.

Ramp developed the stablecoin accounts in partnership with Stripe, using its Bridge and Privy infrastructure for stablecoin issuance, orchestration, and wallet management. Scott Guenther, Head of Finance at 0x, and Pravesh Mansharamani, CEO at Totalis, both companies that participated in the beta, said the unified system had reduced time spent reconciling fiat and stablecoin payments.

The launch reflects a broader trend among payments and fintech providers to integrate stablecoin functionality into existing treasury and accounts payable infrastructure, rather than offering it as a standalone product requiring separate tools and controls.