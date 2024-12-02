21X has partnered with Stellar to launch on its network as part of its multichain expansion.

The alliance will enable financial institutions to list and trade tokenised securities on Stellar on a secondary market venue in the EU. The expansion reflects 21X’s multichain strategy, positioning itself as a tech-agnostic market infrastructure provider. With its EU DLT Regime license, the company operates across multiple public blockchains.

A way to tokenised capital markets

After the launch of its secondary market in September 2025, 21X expands its operations to the Stellar network, making it the second public blockchain available for its clients. The platform will be available by the end of 2025. The move offers issuers and investors speed and security, as Stellar is a network of compliant and liquid tokenised markets.

Its infrastructure is also compliant with regulatory standards, applicable to securities and stablecoins on 21X. The Stellar ecosystem, with an established base of issuers, tokenised assets, and regulated stablecoins, provides a robust foundation for a liquid and active market. Additionally, the two companies are already accessible via the Fireblocks infrastructure, enabling institutions to connect to this new regulated market through their existing workflows.

This alliance offers a new opportunity for institutions seeking to tokenise and trade financial instruments. By listing on 21X using the Stellar network, they can take advantage of an on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) to offer true secondary market liquidity for their tokenised stocks, bonds, and funds. CLOB, customised and built natively on Stellar, enables deterministic matching and atomic settlement in compliant stablecoins, offering a better experience for trading.

21X’s multichain strategy is pushed by the needs of the industry, as institutions seek to use blockchains that offer a combination of performance, compliance, and ecosystem readiness. The company chose the Stellar network as it delivers on these demands.