Kraken rolls out Kraken Perpetuals

Kraken has launched Kraken Perpetuals (Kraken Perps), a new app feature for traders seeking to take a position based on what will happen next in crypto markets.

The new feature is available in select regions to eligible customers globally, offering a simple way to trade on where customers think the prices are headed without the need to own underlying assets. While trading perpetual futures was already available via Kraken Pro, the launch of Kraken Perps marks a step forward in making this experience more accessible for everyday investors.

More about Kraken Perps

Perpetual contracts work by placing a high-conviction call on a future outcome in the market. With Kraken Perps, investors can act on their predictions, as these tools are designed to let them speculate on price movements without owning the asset involved. There is no expiry date or lock-in period for these predictions, so users can hold their position for as long as they wish, having the freedom to adjust the size of the position if they have more conviction over time, or cash out whenever they want.

To use Kraken Perp, users need to fund the trade with assets from their Kraken balance to open a position. USD will be supported at launch, with more assets to follow in the future. By picking “Increase” or “Decrease”, depending on which way they believe the price of the asset will go, users decide how large they want their position to be.

The feature aims to make perpetuals accessible for everyday investors, as they have been for advanced traders. Even though the tool is built on security and education, the perps carry risk, and they are not designed for everyone, according to the company. However, with the proper tools, it can be a key part of users’ investing toolkit. To manage the risk, the company included built-in protections, such as customisable stop-loss orders, which automatically limit investors’ downside if the market moves in the opposite direction than they predicted. Additionally, Kraken is launching a suite of educational resources to help users understand how perps work and how to use them responsibly.