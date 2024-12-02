OwlTing adds USDC gift card purchases to OwlPay Wallet Pro

OwlTing Group has added a new feature to its self-custody wallet, OwlPay Wallet Pro, enabling users in the United States to buy digital gift cards directly with USDC.

The service allows access to over 100 brands across sectors such as retail, food delivery, travel, and entertainment, with the cards usable both online and in-store. The update adds another way for stablecoin holders to connect digital assets with everyday spending.

Alongside existing cash-in and cash-out options through bank transfers, credit cards, and global MoneyGram locations, the gift card function creates a direct route for turning USDC into spending power at widely recognised retailers, including Amazon, Target, Starbucks, and Uber Eats.

Growing role of stablecoins in consumer spending

According to the official press release, industry data indicate that the US gift card sector was worth USD 343 billion in 2024, with forecasts suggesting it could more than double by 2032. At the same time, surveys show that half of American consumers are open to using stablecoins for everyday payments, and more than a quarter have already tried them, particularly among younger demographics.

Representatives from OwlTing said the addition of gift cards was designed to remove delays and fees typically associated with converting stablecoins to bank deposits. Officials noted that the function aims to make USDC as straightforward to use as traditional cash or debit cards, with near-instant redemption of purchased cards.

The wallet also integrates identity checks and transaction monitoring, in line with regulatory requirements, while maintaining user control through private key ownership. It currently supports USDC transfers across seven blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana. OwlTing holds money transmitter licences in 35 US states and is pursuing further authorisations domestically and overseas to expand the service.