Bank of America highlights new crypto allocation guidance

Bank of America has revealed that some of its wealth management clients could consider allocating a small portion of their holdings to digital assets.

The institution will begin offering formal research coverage of four bitcoin exchange-traded funds in early January, marking a shift from its previous stance in which crypto-related products were available only upon direct client request.

Growing willingness among major institutions

From 5 January 2026, Bank of America’s investment strategists will monitor products including Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF, Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust, and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. According to representatives from the bank, investors who are comfortable with higher-than-average volatility and who follow trends in emerging technologies may find a limited allocation beneficial.

They added that any exposure should come through regulated instruments and with a clear understanding of potential risks. Officials noted that clients with more cautious risk preferences might lean toward the lower end of the bank’s suggested 1% to 4% range, while those with a wider risk tolerance could consider slightly more.

The move comes in the context of demand across the bank’s advisory network, which includes more than 15,000 wealth managers, according to Yahoo Finance. Representatives from Bank of America said that the updated policy responds to heightened client interest in digital assets.

Furthermore, the change comes at a time when several large financial institutions have issued similar guidance. Morgan Stanley recently suggested a 2% to 4% allocation, describing crypto as a developing asset segment that some investors may examine. BlackRock has presented an argument for a 1% to 2% bitcoin holding, while Fidelity Investments has referenced a 2% to 5% range depending on client age and strategy.

Across the wider sector, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity Investments, and others already allow trading in certain crypto ETFs. Some companies, such as SoFi, have also introduced direct crypto trading for retail users.