NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Unlimit launches decentralised stablecoin clearing house

AM

Aurora Munteanu

03 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
DeFiDigital assetsStablecoinBlockchain
Countries:
United States of America

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

SARB publishes position paper on retail CBDC need in South Africa

03 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Unlimit launches decentralised stablecoin clearing house

03 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Qivalis to launch euro-pegged stablecoin in H2 2026

03 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

KuCoin obtains MiCA licence in Austria

03 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

MoonPay secures New York Trust Charter

02 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto payment infrastructure explained: rails, PSPs, and latest developments

03 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

CASS 16 and 17: regulating stablecoins and cryptoassets

20 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The cash-to-crypto blind spot: why exchange AML programs miss billions in deposit origins

19 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

UK's emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 3)

14 Oct 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

UK’s emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 2)

10 Oct 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright