Unlimit has launched Stable.com, a platform built to act as a decentralised stablecoin clearing house to integrate stablecoins into the global financial system.

The platform offers the security and efficiency of a decentralised exchange, combined with the convenience of a global payments network. Stable.com integrates Unlimit’s global payments infrastructure and non-custodial exchange to allow users to swap and off-ramp across all major stablecoins. This will simplify the process of blockchain transactions for both businesses and individuals.

New solution from Unlimit

Gathering all major stablecoins in one place, Stable.com aims to fix industry fragmentation and advance Unlimit’s goal to offer solutions that enable businesses to operate with ease locally and internationally.

Key features of Stable.com include gasless, zero-commission conversions across stablecoins, a direct global off-ramp without intermediaries, and non-custodial security. Unlike other platforms, Stable.com makes sure that its users retain full control over their funds, removing the risk of centralisation.

The solution converts native off-ramp stablecoins into local currencies worldwide, driven by Unlimit’s global fintech infrastructure that supports 1,000 integrated payment methods and 150 currencies. In addition, Unlimit operates in more than 180 countries and holds licenses in 93 financial jurisdictions, with 17 offices across five continents, offering transparency and compliance anywhere in the world.

Moreover, the one-click capability replaces complex processes on Stable.com, making it easier to use than legacy crypto platforms. This aims to offer simplicity and a better experience for beginners and advanced users alike.

As stablecoins became an extension of the USD, Stable.com uses Unlimit’s global payments infrastructure, developed over 16 years, to connect the world of DeFi with TradFi. This will support the crypto industry’s advancement, unlocking its full potential. Unlimit’s user base, including prevalent global financial institutions, ensures that the new platform launches with reach and security.

