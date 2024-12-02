Unlimit

HQ: United Kingdom

Year founded: 2009

Unlimit

Borderless payments

Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, multi-currency accounts, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and an on- and off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company’s mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, Africa, and India.

Solutions:
Payment Service Provider
Acquirer
Fintech
Countries:
World
