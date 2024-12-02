HQ: United Kingdom
Year founded: 2009
Unlimit
Borderless payments
Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, multi-currency accounts, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and an on- and off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company’s mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, Africa, and India.
