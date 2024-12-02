Uniswap Labs has partnered with Revolut to offer a fast onramp for users looking to buy crypto in the Uniswap app and wallet using their Revolut balance or debit card.

The initiative adds Revolut to Uniswap’s network of fiat onramping options, which includes Robinhood, Transak, and MoonPay, offering users in 28 countries more choice in how to get onchain.

Revolut is live on the Uniswap platform

Revolut’s onramp product supports multiple fiat currencies, including SD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, and is available in 26 countries across EU member states. It supports ETH and USDC on Ethereum, POL on Polygon, and other major cryptocurrencies, delivering a 0% Revolut fee, only charging network fees, and fast and simple crypto purchases with no identity checks for existing customers.

In addition, users can access over 40 tokens with flexible payment methods such as Revolut Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, and more. To use Revolut on Uniswap apps, users select the ‘Buy’ section, choose the asset they want to purchase and enter the amount they wish to buy, then select the neobank as their payment method. The on-ramp flow will be completed with Revolut, and buyers can review the transaction details in the app, with the crypto being sent directly to their wallet.

For those seeking to sell crypto for fiat, Revolut plans to implement offramp functionality in the near future. Uniswap users can access other providers in the Uniswap app or wallet to sell their crypto for fiat. With Revolut now live on Uniswap, users can now choose from a wider range of payment methods.

Uniswap partnered with Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak in early 2025 to allow users in over 180 countries to sell supported crypto assets and deposit funds directly in their bank accounts through the onramping options.