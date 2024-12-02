Uniswap partners with Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak





Following this announcement, starting on February 27, users and customers in more than 180 countries will have the possibility to sell supported crypto assets to deposit funds directly and securely into their bank account through Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak.

In addition, officials of the company also added that the fiat onramping and offramping was live in the Uniswap wallet on both Android and Apple iOS, with plans to be launched to the Uniswap extension and the web app soon.











More information on the announcement

The move also comes just days after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its investigation into Uniswap Labs. The institution stated that it had concluded its investigation and had no further plans to pursue enforcement action against Unisap. The company received a Wells notice from the SEC back in April. At the same time, the securities regulator also dropped its probe into Robinhood’s crypto division after mentioning its plans to take legal action against the firm back in 2024.

Through its partnership with trading platform Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak in order to facilitate secure, optimised, and efficient crypto-to-fiat transactions, as well as accelerate its development process. In addition, the company will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.