Next Generation adds Chainalysis to NGPES platform

France-based Next Generation has partnered with blockchain analytics company Chainalysis to roll out a regulated payment platform and a euro-pegged stablecoin.

The NGPES platform is being developed to connect traditional financial infrastructure with digital assets. According to company officials, it will serve multiple functions, including payroll, treasury operations, B2B payments, and cross-border transfers. Central to the model is a dual framework that links a regulated stablecoin with a payment processing system, enabling direct interaction between IBAN accounts and digital wallets.

Compliance and monitoring focus

The integration of Chainalysis tools is intended to strengthen regulatory compliance and risk monitoring. Through Know Your Transaction (KYT) checks and the use of the Chainalysis Reactor tool, NGPES will be able to screen transactions for illicit activity and meet anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. Company representatives noted that this framework was essential for addressing risks tied to the rapid expansion of decentralised finance.

Officials explained that clients expect secure and seamless services, making it necessary to address threats ranging from fraud to regulatory breaches. The firm described Chainalysis technology as a way of reinforcing controls while ensuring that transactions in both fiat and digital assets can be processed quickly within one system.

The NGPES project, which is licenced in the European Union, is also designed to comply with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. The company said its euro-denominated stablecoin would underpin the wider payment ecosystem and help reduce inefficiencies in international transactions.

Looking ahead, the platform is intended to expand beyond Europe into regions such as Africa, MENA, Southeast Asia and Latin America. The company believes its approach could encourage adoption from exchanges, banks and a range of corporate users seeking regulated access to digital payment infrastructure.