Trust Wallet and Onramper expand crypto access

Trust Wallet has entered into a partnership with Onramper, a Netherlands-based fiat-to-crypto aggregator, to expand payment access for users. The collaboration aims to streamline crypto purchases and enable better onboarding for users by integrating multiple local payment systems through Onramper’s technology.

The integration will allow Trust Wallet users to buy cryptocurrencies in more than 190 countries using over 130 local payment methods. According to the official press release, Onramper’s routing engine automatically identifies the most suitable onramp provider in real time, intended to improve transaction reliability and ensure users receive the best available conversion rate.

More access through local payment integrations

According to representatives from Trust Wallet, the move supports the company’s goal of simplifying entry into Web3 by expanding access to familiar local payment systems such as UPI in India, VietQR in Vietnam, and M-Pesa in parts of Africa. The company stated that making payments more localised is an essential step toward improving accessibility for users in developing markets.

Onramper officials noted that the integration with Trust Wallet fits its objective of making access to digital assets simpler and more inclusive. The company’s single API solution aggregates multiple fiat-to-crypto providers, aiming to minimise the complexity and cost associated with managing different regional integrations.

The partnership is expected to be particularly significant in growth markets such as Indonesia, India, and Nigeria, where access to local payment rails remains an important factor for onboarding new crypto users. Trust Wallet also plans to adopt Onramper’s data infrastructure tools to gain more detailed insights into user onboarding and transaction patterns.

Onramper recently added 30 onramps to its network, which now supports purchases of more than 2,000 digital assets in over 120 currencies. Both firms described the collaboration as a means to extend secure and efficient access to crypto transactions on a global scale.