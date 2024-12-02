Binance introduces cryptocurrency QR payments in Argentina

Binance has introduced a new QR code payment function in Argentina, allowing users to pay merchants directly with cryptocurrencies through the Binance app. The feature enables crypto payments to be processed instantly, converting digital assets into Argentine pesos at the current market rate during the transaction. According to Binance officials, the service aims to expand the practical use of digital assets for everyday transactions in the country.

Users can complete payments by scanning a QR code, selecting their preferred cryptocurrency, and confirming the operation within seconds. Supported assets include Bitcoin, Tether, and over 100 other digital currencies.

Expanding access to crypto payments

This new function is part of the company’s effort to increase the usability of cryptocurrencies beyond trading and investment. Binance representatives noted that enabling QR payments supports Argentina’s growing interest in alternative payment solutions in the context of an evolving financial landscape.

The payment option integrates with users’ existing Binance accounts, including Spot, Funds, and Earn balances. The conversion from cryptocurrency to local currency is taken care of automatically by a regulated partner, removing the need for manual exchanges. Binance stated that the service carries no transaction fees and is currently limited to users within Argentina.

A company representative described the development as an important step toward making digital assets more accessible for everyday use. They said the feature was designed to offer a simple way for individuals to manage their crypto holdings while participating in regular commerce.

Binance Pay, the platform’s payment arm, has reported consistent growth since its introduction in 2021. The company claims to serve over 45 million users globally and handle a transaction volume exceeding USD 250 billion.